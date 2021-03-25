Home  >  News

CHR says cops with 'intent to kill' in drug war

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 25 2021 11:11 PM

Unreasonable force, with intent to kill. Human rights probers said this is what Philippine police resorted to in hundreds of anti-drug operations since 2016. 

But the Philippines' Commission on Human Rights stopped short of labeling them as state-sponsored killings. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 25, 2021
