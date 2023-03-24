Watch more on iWantTFC

Plano ng mga grupo ng mga mangingisda sa Oriental Mindoro na kasuhan ang may-ari ng MT Princess Empress dahil sa nangyaring oil spill. Samantala, pinag-aaralan ng Department of Justice at Office of Civil Defense na ipasisid sa divers ng AFP ang lumubog na MT Princess Empress sa Oriental Mindoro. Nagpa-Patrol, Dennis Datu. TV Patrol, Biyernes, 24 Marso 2023.