Gomez, Padilla team up to push for charter change
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Mar 24 2023 12:59 AM
Two Philippine actors-turned-lawmakers rallied their partymates to support the push for charter change. Congressman Richard Gomez claimed the House Speaker is open to convening a constituent assembly that will amend the constitution. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 23, 2023