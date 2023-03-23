Home  >  News

Gomez, Padilla team up to push for charter change

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 24 2023 12:59 AM

Two Philippine actors-turned-lawmakers rallied their partymates to support the push for charter change.

 Congressman Richard Gomez claimed the House Speaker is open to convening a constituent assembly that will amend the constitution. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 23, 2023
