Lacson quits party backing Robredo's presidential bid

A major realignment shakes up the Philippine presidential race 49 days before the country goes to the polls.

Presidential contender Senator Panfilo Lacson is abandoned by his Partido Reporma, which is now backing the candidacy of Vice President Leni Robredo.

Lacson has quit the party to run as an independent candidate. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 24, 2022