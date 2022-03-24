Watch more on iWantTFC

Sinabi ng Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) ngayong Miyerkoles na inaantabayanan nito ang opisyal na dokumento na magbibigay sa kanila ng direktiba sa pamimigay ng ayuda sa mga maralita.

Matatandaang sinabi ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte nitong Lunes na dapat maging P500, imbes na P200, ang buwanang ayuda para sa mga mahihirap na pamilya matapos ang serye ng pagtaas ng presyo ng petrolyo.

“Inaantabayanan pa po natin yung opisyal na kasulatan na maglalaman ng identified beneficiaries, yung halaga na ipapamahagi, at yung mga institutional arrangements na kinakailangan na maisagawa para tayo ay makapag-proceed dito nga sa pag-execute ng direktiba ng ating pangulo na bigyan ng cash subsidy itong mga mahihirap na pamilya,” ani DSWD spokesperson Irene Dumlao.

“So at the moment, nakikipag-ugnayan tayo sa Department of Finance at dito naman sa DSWD, tayo ay bumabalangkas din ng ating mga panuntunan that will be anchored on that official document that will be released to us,” dagdag pa niya.

Matatandaang inirekomenda ng DOF ang pamimigay ng P33.1 billion na subsidiya para sa mga pinakamahihirap na pamilya.

Sa unang pagkakataon ngayong 2022, nagpatupad ng rollback sa presyo ng produktong petrolyo ang ilang oil companies ngayong linggo.

--TeleRadyo, 24 Marso 2022