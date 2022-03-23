DFA branch suspends walk-in services for apostille application
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Mar 24 2022 12:58 AM
ANC, The World Tonight, DFA, Department of Foreign Affairs, apostille
- /entertainment/03/24/22/tears-flow-as-stars-who-stood-by-abs-cbn-renew-contract
- /video/business/03/24/22/ph-shares-post-flat-finish-at-7009
- /video/news/03/24/22/pacquiao-wing-seeks-to-regain-control-of-pdp-laban
- /video/business/03/24/22/dti-to-require-safety-seal-certificate-for-business-permits
- /video/business/03/24/22/policy-agenda-adopted-to-accelerate-economic-recovery