DFA branch suspends walk-in services for apostille application

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 24 2022 12:58 AM

Filipinos seeking to work abroad endured long queues outside a branch of the Department of Foreign Affairs as the agency struggles to deal with a deluge of applicants. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 23, 2022
