Lalaki ibinebenta ang bird collection para makatulong sa pagpapagamot ng ama

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 24 2022 07:00 AM

MAYNILA—Simula nang magpandemya, kaniya-kaniyang diskarte ang mga kababayan para malibang o kaya'y maalis ang stress na dulot ng kaliwa't kanang lockdown.

Para kay Charlon Reyes, pinanghuhugutan niya ng pang-araw araw na kaligayahan niya ang pag-aalaga at pangongolekta ng iba't ibang klase ng mga ibon kagaya nang parakeet, budgie, African lovebirds at opaline.

Nagtatabi siya ng P500 sa tuwing sumusweldo siya sa pagtatrabaho sa warehouse ng isang online shopping store, para makabili ng mga bird feed at mga ibon.

Pero ngayon, pikit mata na niya itong binebenta, para mabayaran ang lumalaking hospital bills ng kaniyang tatay na na-stroke noong Linggo.

Sa ngayon ay kritikal ang kaniyang ama at patuloy na lumalaki ang kanilang bayarin sa ospital. 

Sa mga nais magbigay ng tulong, maaari kayong makipagugnayan kay Luz Reyes sa 09272043638, o kaya kay Cathyrine Reyes sa 09175024096.—Ulat ni Lyza Aquino, ABS-CBN News

