MANILA – The possible poll victory of senatorial candidates from families with big businesses raises conflict of interest issues, a political analyst said Thursday.

A recent report from the Philippine Center of Investigative revealed that three Senate aspirants from big business families were top ad spenders on traditional media even before the campaign period started.

Former Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar, and re-electionists Sherwin Gatchalian and Joel Villanueva each ran advertisements worth more than P1 billion from January 2021 to January 2022, the PCIJ said.

“As we all know, the Senate and the House of Representatives they are part of making laws that affect even the businesses, and so it’s possible that there could be conflict of interest when it comes to making decisions that can affect, for instance, interest in media, corporations, interest in real estate businesses,” said Professor Ela Atienza of the University of the Philippines.

Republic Act 6713 or the Code of Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees states that conflict of interest arises when a public official or employee is a member of a board, an officer, or a substantial stockholder of a private corporation or owner or has a substantial interest in a business, and the interest of which may be opposed to or affected by the faithful performance of official duty.

Atienza noted that both houses of Congress have ethics committees to probe possible conflict of interest among its members.

She stressed, however, that it’s important that the public is aware of possible conflicts of interest among government officials so they can be guided in their decisions of whom to vote for come election day.

“It can also help them in deciding who to vote for, and at the same time also, if these candidates win, this information can also help them test the performance of the senators, all other public officials,” Atienza said.

--ANC, 24 March 2022

