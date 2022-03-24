Watch more on iWantTFC

Video courtesy of PTV

MANILA - People who attend political rallies are urged to get vaccinated and to practice minimum health standards, the Philippine Medical Association said Thursday as the local campaign period began.

These include wearing of face masks, avoiding crowds and skipping the event if they are sick with colds, cough or fever, according to the group's president Dr. Benito Atienza.

"Dapat sanayin pa rin ng ating mamayan yung minimum health standards. Even sa campaign trails dapat magsuot ng mask, walang pupunta na may ubo, sipon, lagnat kasi makakahawa kayo kahit po iyan ay hindi COVID," he said during a televised public briefing.

(The public should get used to practicing minimum health standards. even in campaign trails they should wear masks, skip the event if they have cough, colds, or fever because they will infect somebody even if it's not COVID.)

The elderly and immunocompromised who attend these gatherings are urged to get fully vaccinated and boosted to avoid getting infected, Atienza added.

"Nakikita po natin na malaki po ang nagawa ang pagbabakuna sa ating mga mamamayan. Kailangan pang bigyan ng 45 to 55 million ng booster kasi sinasabi nga po natin nagwi-wane na ang bakuna. Bumababa ang ating antibodies," he said.

(We saw that vaccination had a huge effect. We need to give 45 to 55 million more people their booster shots because vaccine efficacy wanes, our antibodies decline.)

"Ngayon ay panahon ng tag-init, marami tayong makukuhang dehydration, sakit kung tayo po ay attend ng ganyan, baka po tayo ay (makakuha) ng sakit."

(We can get many diseases this summer including dehydration if we attend these kinds of events.)

Atienza assured those hesitant to get their boosters that they would again be physically examined and their medical history would be checked.

"Lahat ng vaccination centers may mga doctor doon. Kung nabigyan kayo ng 1st and 2 dose wala namang reaction mas wala pong magiging problem in 3rd dose," he said.

(All vaccination centers have doctors, if you were given a 1st and 2nd dose without reaction then you will not have a problem in the 3rd dose.

"Nirereview po ulit ang inyong history, ine-examine po kayo atsaka meron tayong post-vaccination assessment."

(Your medical history us reviewed and you will again be examined. There's also a post-vaccination assessment.)

The Department of Health has filed an application to amend coronavirus vaccines' emergency use authority to include fourth doses for the said vulnerable sectors.

The government has launched a number of nationwide vaccination drives to ramp up inoculation among the elderly. As of Monday, 6.57 million of 8.8 million elderly have been fully vaccinated, according to Malacanang.