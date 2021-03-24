Ilang PUVs sa Commonwealth sa QC, lumalabag sa health protocols

Watch more in iWantTFC

MAYNILA - Kahit na naghigpit ang pamahalaan sa pagpapatupad ng safety protocols bunsod ng pagsipa ng kaso ng COVID-19 sa Metro Manila, marami pa ring pampublikong transportasyon, partikular sa Quezon City, ang nakitang lumalabag sa safety protocols.

Sa Commonwealth Avenue, may ilang mga UV Express ang nagpapasakay ng mga pasahero kahit walang suot na face shield.

May ilan din na hindi na sinisilip ang temperatura ng kanilang pasahero at tuloy lang sa pagsakay. Hindi na rin nasusunod ang physical distancing sa mga terminal.

May ilang mga tricycle at jeep din sa bandang Payatas Road ang nag-ooverload na, may mga pasahero nang nakasabit na sa likod.

- TeleRadyo 24 Marso 2021