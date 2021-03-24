Home  >  News

Guevarra says gov't to discuss Catholic Church request to hold mass during Holy Week

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 24 2021 10:14 PM

The Philippine government's COVID-19 task force will tackle on Thursday a request by the Catholic Church to allow the celebration of mass during Holy Week.

But even before the request is approved, the Archbishop of Manila is already allowing its churches to celebrate mass at 10 percent capacity. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 24, 2021
 
