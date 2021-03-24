Home  >  News

5 mayors issued show cause orders for jumping COVID-19 vaccination queue

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 24 2021 10:24 PM

Five Philippine mayors were ordered to explain why they jumped the priority line for COVID-19 vaccinations.

One of them claims a health department official convinced him to get vaccinated ahead of other priority groups. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 24, 2021
