Home  >  News

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

Publiko pinaalalahanan kontra dehydration ngayong tag-init

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 23 2023 08:35 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Ramdam na ang unti-unting pagtindi ng init ngayong opisyal nang nagsimula ang dry season. Kaya paalala ng mga doktor na mag-ingat sa dehydration daihl maaari itong humantong sa malalang kondisyon. Nagpa-Patrol, Zen Hernandez. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 23 Marso 2023

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog news   summer   dehydration   heat stroke   health   Philippine Red Cross  