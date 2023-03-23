More than P38M in aid given to oil spill-affected families: DSWD

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- More than P38.1 million in humanitarian assistance has been given to families affected by the oil spill off Naujan, Oriental Mindoro, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) said Thursday.

Speaking with Tele Radyo, DSWD Spokesperson Assistant Secretary Rommel Lopez said the aid has been given to families in Oriental Mindoro, in Agutaya town in Palawan, and in Caluya in Antique.

"Dito po sa ating P38.1 million, kasama po dito yung ating mga family food packs, at ganoon din po, yung atin pong pinamamahagi naman doon sa ating sa assistance to individuals in crisis situations," he said.

"So doon po tayo sa ating cash aid, nasa 5,961 beneficiaries na po yung natutulungan na natin sa Oriental Mindoro, ganoon din po sa Agutaya po sa Palawan at meron din po sa Antique."

"When it comes to (Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations) po nasa P19.4 million na po yung naipamamahagi nating tulong doon sa mga apektado nating kababayan," he added.

Lopez also said that 47,000 food packs have been given to affected families.

"Doon po sa ating naipamahagi po na 47,000 na family food packs, nakaka-tatlong wave na po yan doon po sa mga affected natin na kababayan."

A food pack consists of 6 kilos of rice, 4 cans of corned beef, 4 cans of tuna flakes, 4 cans of sardines, 5 sachets of coffee and 5 sachets of cereal malt.

The official added, however, that they are looking for more ways of giving sustainable, long-term help for the affected residents.

"Yung DSWD po, may pondo po ito ngayong taon initially, para sa ating disaster response ano. P2 billion po yung worth ng mga stockpiles natin, sabihin na nating may P740+ million tayo na pondo sa central office, and yung mga quick response natin, sabihin na natin na sa P2 billion," he said.

"Pero siyempre alam naman po natin hindi naman po natin maaaring ilaan lang po yan dito po sa problema po natin sa oil spill, kasi alam natin come June, July, August, yan po mararamdaman na naman natin yung pag-ulan, at may mga lugar po na mangangailangan din ng tulong, " he explained.

--TeleRadyo, 23 March 2023