MAYNILA—Selos umano ang nagtulak sa isang lalaki sa Navotas City para magwala sa bahay na tinitirahan niya kasama ang iba pang male boarder.

Sa inisyal na report ng mga kawani ng Barangay North Bay Boulevard at Navotas City Police bandang alas 11 ng gabi nitong Martes nang arestuhin ang lalaki na may dalang itak at kutsilyo.

Ayon kay Julius Garcia na isa sa mga kasama ng suspek sa bahay, pinagselosan siya nito dahil nakatira ang asawa ng lalaki malapit sa pinagtatrabahuan niyang pabrika.

Uuwi na dapat ang lalaki sa Palawan ngayong Miyerkoles. Hinala ni Garcia, tuluyang nagwala ang lalaki dahil maiiwan sa Maynila ang asawa niya.

Hinampas ng suspect umano ang pintuan sa kuwartong kinaroroonan nina Garcia at nagbanta na papatayin niya ito.

Tinanggi ni Garcia na may kinalaman siya sa asawa ng lalaki.

Tila nahimasmasan ang suspek pagkadala sa presinto kung saan sinabi niya na nagawa niya lang magwala dahil sa sobrang kalasingan.

Ayon sa suspek wala na rin sa isip niya ang pagselos kay Garcia.

Nahaharap ang lalaki sa kasong alarm and scandal at paglabag sa Omnibus Election Code.—Ulat ni Mico Abarro, ABS-CBN News