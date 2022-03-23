Home  >  News

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

Ka Leody at Walden sa liblib na isla ng Sicogon nangampanya

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 23 2022 08:18 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Sa liblib na isla ng Sicogon Island sa Carles, Iloilo nagpunta ang tandem nina Ka Leody de Guzman at Walden Bello. Inalam nila ang kondisyon ng mga residente doon sa gitna ng patuloy na pagtaas ng presyo ng produktong petrolyo. Nagpa-Patrol, Rolen Escaniel. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 23 Marso 2022

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPh   Tagalog news   balita   TV Patrol   Halalan 2022   #halalan2022   halalan   kampanya   campaign   Ka Leody   Leody de Guzman   Walden Bello   Sicogon   eleksyon   eleksiyon   election  