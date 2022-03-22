Watch more on iWantTFC

MAYNILA — Limang suspek ang kalaboso matapos mahulihan ng daang-libong pisong halaga ng umano’y ilegal na droga sa Taguig at Parañaque City nitong Martes.

Tatlong lalaki ang inaresto ng mga awtoridad sa kinasang buy-bust sa harap ng isang gasolinahan sa Barangay San Antonio sa Parañaque kung saan nakumpiska ang anim na sachet na naglalaman ng pinaghihinalaang shabu.

Tinatantyang nasa higit kumulang 5 gramo ito at may halagang P34,000.

Sa Barangay Naglunsad sa Taguig naman, isang lalaki ang nadakip sa buy-bust operation kung saan nakumpiska ang pitong sachet ng pinaghihinalaang shabu.

Tinatantyang nasa 15 gramo ang timbang nito at may halagang P102,000.

Isang lalaki rin ang naaresto ng mga pulis sa kanto ng Marawi Ave. at IRM Road sa Barangay Maharlika Village sa Taguig matapos mahulihan ng sachet ng hinihinalang shabu na may bigat na 25 gramo at may halagang P173,060.

Ang mga inarestong suspek ay sasampahan ng kasong paglabag ng Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.—Ulat ni Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News