MANILA – The Employers Confederation of the Philippines is in favor of the four-day work week as long as it is not compulsory and only a temporary arrangement.

Speaking on TeleRadyo, ECOP president Sergio Ortiz-Luis said making the 4-day work week permanent is disadvantageous to workers.

“Doon sa international conventions (na) signatory tayo, ang Pilipinas, ang talagang standard working hours, 8 hours. Pag tumaas ka riyan, wina-warningan, maraming study nagsasabi, there is physical danger to health,” he said.

“Nakita naman natin, noong kasalukuyan ng pandemya, yung mga heath workers natin nagtatrabaho ng more than 8 hours, nako nagkakaroon ng depression,” he added.

The Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (TUCP) has previously said that the 4-day work week should not be mandatory, citing concerns on worker safety.

The Philippines' chief economist recommended a 4-day work scheme amid the spike in oil prices.

Some labor groups have said that they are in favor of the move in order to cut costs.

--TeleRadyo, 23 March 2022