MANILA - Two doses or a primary series of COVID-19 vaccine for the elderly and immunocompromised are not enough, an official said Wednesday.

This is especially in light of the emergence of variants of concerns such as omicron, according to Dr. Nina Gloriani, chairperson of the government's vaccine expert panel.

The Department of Health has filed an application to amend coronavirus vaccines' emergency use authority to include fourth doses for the said vulnerable sectors.

"Ang aming sinasabi, ine-explain, ay hindi enough ang 2 doses. Ang data, yung 2 (dose) hindi enough, lalo na sa mga variants of concern like omicron. Ang data shows that lalo na sa may mga edad ay makakatulong ito para i-angat ang lebel ng proteksyon," Gloriani said during a televised press briefing.

(What we're saying, explaining is 2 doses are not enough. Data shows 2 doses are not enough, especially against variants of concern like omicron. Data found that this will be helpful to increase protection of the elderly.)

"Di natin alam kailan magkaka-variant. Siguro ipaintindi lang natin ang proteksyon ay mas mataas after the 3rd dose or 1st booster. For those who are severely immunocompromised ay kailangan pa ng 2nd booster. Dagdag na protection against, especially the variants of concern."

(We don't know when there will be another variant. Let's make them understand that protection is higher after the third dose or 1st booster. For those who are severely immunocompromised, a 2nd booster is needed. It's additional protection, especially against the variants of concern.)

The government has launched a number of nationwide vaccination drives to ramp up inoculation among the elderly. As of Monday, 6.57 million of 8.8 million elderly have been fully vaccinated, according to Malacanang.