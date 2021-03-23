Home  >  News

Tacloban mayor gets COVID-19 jab despite not being on priority list

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 23 2021 11:23 PM

A Philippine provincial mayor triggered a controversy after admitting he recently joined health workers in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine shot. 

The official, however, insisted he had no selfish motive in jumping ahead of the vaccination priority list. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 23, 2021
