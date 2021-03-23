Home  >  News

Several lawmakers call for abolition of PH's task force vs COVID-19

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 23 2021 11:16 PM

Malacañang defended the Philippines' COVID-19 task force from calls to have it abolished.

The president's spokesman considers these calls politically motivated. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 23, 2021
 
