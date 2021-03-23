Home  >  News

Manila Archdiocese to hold Holy Week activities despite ban on gatherings

Posted at Mar 23 2021 10:54 PM

A brewing conflict between the government and the Catholic Church in the Philippines.

The Archdiocese of Manila will stage Holy Week activities despite a temporary ban on religious gatherings.

Malacañang warned the state can flex its power to close churches which violate quarantine restrictions. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 23, 2021
