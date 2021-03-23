Home  >  News

Ilang pasahero naperwisyo sa 'late' na anunsiyo sa NCR 'travel bubble'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 23 2021 08:15 PM

Nagdulot ng kalituhan ang "late" nang anunsiyo pero agarang pagpapatupad ng travel restriction sa unang araw ng NCR plus bubble kung saan ipinagbabawal muna ang non-essential travel. Ang ilan kasing pasahero ng airlines, pinababa sa eroplano na papaaalis na sana. Nagpa-Patrol, Jacque Manabat. TV Patrol, Martes, 23 Marso 2021

