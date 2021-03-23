Duterte rejects indemnity for vaccine makers despite signing it into law last month
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Mar 23 2021 11:04 PM
ANC, The World Tonight, Rodrigo Duterte, indemnification, COVID-19 vaccine rollout, COVID-19 vaccine indemnification law, vaccine indemnity
- /video/spotlight/03/23/21/expert-says-evidence-shows-community-transmission-of-covid-19-variants-in-ph
- /overseas/03/23/21/suspect-in-custody-after-10-killed-in-mass-shooting-at-colorado-grocery-store
- /video/news/03/23/21/command-center-for-covid-19-facility-referral-overwhelmed-with-calls
- /video/news/03/23/21/manila-archdiocese-to-hold-holy-week-activities-despite-ban-on-gatherings
- /news/03/23/21/4-rescued-kidnap-victims-turned-over-to-indonesian-government