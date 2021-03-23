Home  >  News

Duterte rejects indemnity for vaccine makers despite signing it into law last month

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 23 2021 11:04 PM

A baffling repudiation by Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte of the government's indemnification law for COVID-19 vaccines.

Duterte now questions why the law he signed last month obliges the government to shoulder the responsibility for any adverse effects the vaccines might have. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 23, 2021
 
