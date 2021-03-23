Home  >  News

TV Patrol

Daloy ng trapiko sa Batasan-San Mateo Road tuloy-tuloy na

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 23 2021 08:15 PM

Maghapon nang maluwag ang daloy ng trapiko sa Batasan-San Mateo Road, boundary ng Quezon City at Rizal. Kaiba ito sa naranasang mahabang pila ng mga sasakyan noong Lunes. Nagpa-Patrol, Arra Perez. TV Patrol, Martes, 23 Marso 2021

