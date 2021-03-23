Home  >  News

Command center for COVID-19 facility referral 'overwhelmed' with calls

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 23 2021 10:58 PM

Watch more in iWantTFC

The Philippine command center that refers COVID-19 cases to specific hospitals is being overwhelmed with calls for assistance.

Many of these hospitals in Metro Manila have already hit their full capacity. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 23, 2021
 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   command center   COVID-19 referral hospitals   COVID-19 hospitals   COVID-19 cases     