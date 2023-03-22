Imbestigasyon ng DOJ sa mga reklamo kay Teves sinimulan na

Watch more on iWantTFC

Umarangkada na ang preliminary investigation ng Department of Justice sa reklamong isinampa ng Philippine National Police - Criminal Investigation and Detection Group laban kay Negros Oriental 3rd District Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. kaugnay ng mga nakumpiskang baril at pampasabog sa bahay nito sa Bayawan City, Negros Oriental. Nagpa-Patrol, Johnson Manabat. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 22 Marso 2023.