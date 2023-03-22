Home  >  News

Authorities find at least 23 holes in sunken tanker off Oriental Mindoro

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 22 2023 10:10 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

A remotely operated robot has identified the leaks from the sunken Princess Empress tanker that is causing the oil spill near three Philippine provinces.

Authorities are considering options on how to plug the leaks even as Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. expressed satisfaction with efforts to mitigate the oil spill's environmental and social impact. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 22, 2023
 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   MT Princess Empress   Oriental Mindoro   Mindoro oil spill   oil spill  