1 sa 10 batang Pinoy, overweight: DOH

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 22 2023 08:43 PM

Maraming bata ang pinipiling kumain ng mas matatamis, maaalat at matatabang pagkain, sa halip na mas masustansiyang gulay at prutas, ayon sa UNICEF. Ayon pa sa DOH, 1 sa 10 bata at adolescents ay overweight. Nagpa-Patrol, Raphael Bosano. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 22 Marso 2023. 

