1 sa 10 batang Pinoy, overweight: DOH

Watch more on iWantTFC

Maraming bata ang pinipiling kumain ng mas matatamis, maaalat at matatabang pagkain, sa halip na mas masustansiyang gulay at prutas, ayon sa UNICEF. Ayon pa sa DOH, 1 sa 10 bata at adolescents ay overweight. Nagpa-Patrol, Raphael Bosano. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 22 Marso 2023.