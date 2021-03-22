Roque says COVID-19 test result 'covered by privacy'
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Mar 22 2021 10:31 AM
ANC, ANC Top, ANC Exclusives, Harry Roque, COVID-19, Roque COVID-19, Roque COVID-19 test result, coronavirus, COVID-19 updates
- /news/03/22/21/govt-open-to-hire-more-health-workers-eyes-increasing-covid-19-bed-capacity
- /business/03/22/21/manila-water-eyes-conclusion-of-new-concession-talks-at-earliest-possible-date
- /sports/03/22/21/football-barca-thrash-sociedad-atletico-edge-past-alaves
- /sports/03/22/21/football-evans-strike-earns-bristol-city-draw-with-spurs-in-wsl
- /news/03/22/21/household-transmission-major-fuel-in-covid-19-surge-ex-health-chief