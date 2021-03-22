Roque says COVID-19 test result 'covered by privacy'

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque on Monday said his COVID-19 test result is covered by privacy after he reportedly declined requests to make this public.

Roque last week said he caught the virus but was not experiencing any symptoms of the disease.

Asked why he does not want to show his test results despite supposed doubts, Roque said: "Well, that's covered by privacy."

"Why can’t public officials, such as the Presidential Spokesperson, be entitled to presumption of regularity of pronouncements?…Being positive is not a badge of honor. I stayed in an isolation facility. Would I do that if I was not positive?" he told ANC's Headstart.

Roque also refuted allegations that he supposedly quarantined at a luxury hotel in Pasay City.

"I wish. I stayed at a 2-star hotel along Annapolis," he said, noting that this facility is 75 percent full.

The spokesman is on his eighth day of isolation, and said he is "going bonkers" and is "dying to reach the 10th day."