Philippines to prioritize vaccination of Metro Manila health workers amid COVID spike

MANILA - Government will prioritize the vaccination of health workers in Metro Manila as cases surged in the capital region, an official said Monday.

"With the incoming vaccines, I’m told by the vaccine cluster that there’s going to be a priority here in Metro Manila for the first dose and the second dose," Health Undersecretary Leopoldo Vega told ANC's Headstart.

The OCTA Research Group earlier proposed the measure in order to control the increasing number of cases in the country's virus epicenter.

It had warned that the Philippines might tally 10,000 daily new cases by the end of the month, half likely to be recorded in Metro Manila, if the current trend continues.

Hospitals in Metro Manila are projected to reach full capacity by Holy Week if the government fails to slow down COVID-19 transmission, OCTA added.

The country has so far inoculated "below 50 percent" of its healthworkers nationwide, according to Vega. The health official said a "number" of non-frontliners have jumped the country's COVID-19 vaccination line.

Government aims to vaccinate this year 50 to 70 million Filipinos or a third of its population to achieve herd immunity.

"In Metro Manila we have already given the first dose to roughly about 71-75 percent of all healthcare workers. In provinces, it’s still low. We’re just hitting about 35 percent probably at this time," he said.