PH hits record-high new coronavirus cases at 8,019

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 22 2021 11:13 PM

The Philippines' daily COVID-19 cases breached the 8,000-mark. The record-high surge, recorded Monday, as all Metro Manila cities now report infections due to variants of the COVID-19 virus. 

But health officials insist these variants are not solely to blame for the surge. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 22, 2021
 
