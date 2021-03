Local officials now part of COVID-19 vaccination priority

Watch more in iWantTFC

Local chief executives are now part of the priority list for the Philippine COVID-19 vaccination drive, Malacañang said on Monday.

"Totoo po iyan. I confirmed that," Palace spokesman Harry Roque said in response to media question on whether governors, mayors and barangay captains would be among first to get COVID-19 shots.

The local officials might be part of the "A4" group or frontliners who are fourth in line to get coronavirus vaccines, he said in a press briefing.

"A4 po ata, but I could be wrong. Pero kasama na sila sa A priority," Roque said.

(Maybe A4, but I could be wrong. But they are part of the A priority.)

Local chief executives lead 81 provinces, 146 cities, 1,488 towns and 42,046 barangays, according to government figures.

Health workers, the elderly, and people with comorbidities are on top of the COVID-19 inoculation priority.

The government has received delivery of 600,000 China-donated COVID-19 shots from Beijing-based Sinovac Biotech, and 525,600 AstraZeneca doses through vaccine-sharing COVAX Facility.