DOH says vaccines unused by March 24 to be brought to other areas

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 22 2021 11:33 PM

The Department of Health sets an ultimatum for hospitals to use up all their COVID-19 vaccines. 

The agency said jabs that will be unused by March 24 will be redirected to other areas experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 22, 2021
 
