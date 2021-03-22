DOH says vaccines unused by March 24 to be brought to other areas
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Mar 22 2021 11:33 PM
ANC, The World Tonight, DOH, COVID-19 vaccines, Department of Health, COVID-19 vaccine rollout
- /video/business/03/22/21/ph-shares-sink-as-investors-digest-new-coronavirus-curbs
- /video/news/03/22/21/lorenzana-tells-china-to-withdraw-militia-ships-in-ph-claimed-reef
- /business/03/22/21/dominguez-government-loans-werent-just-for-covid-19-vaccines
- /video/news/03/22/21/ph-hospitals-near-full-capacity-as-covid-19-cases-surge
- /life/03/22/21/with-and-without-beauty-filter-catriona-shows-difference-with-reminder-on-self-worth