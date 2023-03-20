Home  >  News

Suspek sa pagpatay sa magkapatid na senior citizens arestado

Nico Bagsic, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 21 2023 07:30 AM

Arestado ang isang lalaki na suspek sa pagpatay sa magkapatid na senior citizen sa Sampaloc, Maynila.

Sa Las Piñas nahuli ng mga awtoridad ang suspek matapos nitong patayin ang 2 matanda na edad 64 at 84 years old.

Ayon sa imbestigasyon ng Manila Police Disctrict nilooban ng 36 taong gulang na suspek ang bahay ng dalawang matanda ngunit nanlaban ang 64 taong gulang na biktima nang maaktuhan ito.

Sinakal umano ng suspek ang biktima hanggang sa malagutan ito ng hininga. 

Nang makita naman ng 84 years old na biktima ang sinapit ng kanyang kapatid ay kumuha naman ang suspek ng kumot at iyon ang ginamit sa pagsakal dito.

Sinasabing ang magkapatid na biktima na isang nurse at isang doktora ang nakatira lamang sa kanilang bahay.

Isang kasambahay ng kaanak ang nagdadala ng pagkain sa dalawang biktima na sinasabing pawang may iniindang karamdaman. 

Ayon sa pulisya, nahaharap ang sa 2 counts of murder ang suspek..

