Home  >  News

Marina official denies signing permit of sunken oil tanker in Oriental Mindoro

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 21 2023 12:08 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Philippine maritime regulator denies issuing the permit that allowed the MT Princess Empress to set sail before it capsized to cause the massive oil spill in Oriental Mindoro. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 20, 2023
 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Marina   Maritime Industry Authority   Oriental Mindoro   oil spill   Mindoro oil spill   MT Princess Empress  