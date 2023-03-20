Home > News Marina official denies signing permit of sunken oil tanker in Oriental Mindoro ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 21 2023 12:08 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The Philippine maritime regulator denies issuing the permit that allowed the MT Princess Empress to set sail before it capsized to cause the massive oil spill in Oriental Mindoro. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 20, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Marina Maritime Industry Authority Oriental Mindoro oil spill Mindoro oil spill MT Princess Empress /video/news/03/21/23/house-ethics-panel-gives-teves-24-hour-ultimatum/video/news/03/20/23/another-suspect-in-degamo-slay-surrenders-to-authorities/news/03/20/23/4-suspects-in-luffy-robberies-indicted-for-theft-over-fraud-cases/entertainment/03/20/23/batang-quiapo-tanggol-may-pangpiyansa-na-kay-tindeng/entertainment/03/20/23/siya-talaga-gerald-asked-if-julia-is-the-woman-hell-marry