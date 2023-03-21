Lasing, 'di nagbayad ng order, nakipaghabulan sa pulis

Watch more on iWantTFC

MAYNILA -- Nakipagmatigasan sa mga awtoridad ang isang lasing na lalaki matapos takasan umano ang bayarin nito sa isang bar sa Quezon City nitong Lunes.

Ayon sa imbestigasyon, magdamagang nag-inuman ang suspek kasama ang kanyang kaibigan sa isang bar. At nang sila ay siningil na ng P6,000 wala pala silang pambayad na pera.

Dito na nagtangkang tumakas ang suspek ngunit nasagi ang mga sasakyan at motorsiklo sa lugar. At kahit na pinipigilan na siya ng mga rumespondeng pulis, tuloy-tuloy pa rin ang pag-atras abante ng lasing na driver.

Nakipaghabulan pa ang suspek sa mga pulis mula Cubao hanggang Libis.

Tumanggi namang magbigay ng pahayag ang suspek, na nakakulong ngayon sa traffic sector 3 ng Quezon City Police District.

Mahaharap siya sa patong patong na kaso na reckless imprudence resulting in damage to property, disobedience to persons in authority, direct assault, at iba pa.

--TeleRadyo, 21 Marso 2023