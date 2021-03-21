Home  >  News

Unahing bakunahan vs COVID-19 ang mga taga-Metro Manila, Calabarzon: OCTA

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 21 2021 06:51 PM

Iminungkahi ng isang research group na unahin ang mga taga-Metro Manila at Calabarzon na mabakunahan, lalo't doon naitatala ang mga pinakamaraming kaso ng COVID-19. Nagpa-Patrol, Angel Movido. TV Patrol, Linggo, 21 Marso 2021

