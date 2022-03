Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — Nine of the ten candidates vying for the highest elective post in the country faced off Saturday at the first presidential debate hosted by Commission on Election (Comelec).

Candidates Ernesto Abella, Leody de Guzman, Isko Moreno Domagoso, Norberto Gonzales, Panfilo Lacson, Manny Pacquiao, Faisal Mangondato, Jose Montemayor Jr. and Leni Robredo participated in the event, which centered around topics related to the pandemic and economic recovery.

Former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr was the sole presidential candidate to skip the debate.

The event marked the first of 3 presidential debates staged by the poll body. The next one is on April 3.

Meanwhile, the Comelec's first vice presidential debate is set to take place on Sunday.

It will air on ANC and Teleradyo, and on the news website and social media platforms of ABS-CBN News.