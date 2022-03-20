Home > News PiliPinas Debates 2022: Vice presidential candidates may hirit kay Sara Duterte na absent sa debate ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 20 2022 09:48 PM | Updated as of Mar 20 2022 10:06 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Nagpatutsada ang ilang vice presidential candidate kay Sara Duterte at Bongbong Marcos na hindi dumalo sa unang debate ng Commission on Elections ang “PiliPinas Debates 2022: The Turning Point." Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Halalan 2022, Halalan partners Read More: Halalan 2022 PiliPinas Debates 2022 Comelec national elections vice presidential debate vice president bise presidente PiliPinas Debates 2022 highlights eleksyon /video/news/03/20/22/pilipinas-debates-2022-paano-susugpuin-ang-korupsyon-sa-gobyerno/overseas/03/20/22/russia-accused-of-bombing-school-sheltering-hundreds-in-ukraine/news/03/20/22/vp-bets-blast-duterte-admins-covid-19-response/video/news/03/20/22/pilipinas-debates-2022-sapat-ba-ang-p200-ayuda-sa-pagtaas-na-presyo-ng-petrolyo/news/03/20/22/vp-bets-slam-sara-dutertes-absence-in-comelec-debate