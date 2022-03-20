Home  >  News

PiliPinas Debates 2022: Vice presidential candidates may hirit kay Sara Duterte na absent sa debate

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 20 2022 09:48 PM | Updated as of Mar 20 2022 10:06 PM

Nagpatutsada ang ilang vice presidential candidate kay Sara Duterte at Bongbong Marcos na hindi dumalo sa unang debate ng Commission on Elections ang “PiliPinas Debates 2022: The Turning Point."
