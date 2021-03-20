Home  >  News

THROWBACK: There's a law against sexual harassment

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 20 2021 08:04 AM

This episode of "Failon Ngayon" cites different forms of sexual harassment experienced by women, men, and members of the LGBTQ+ community. It also delves into the Anti-Sexual Harassment Act of 1995 and the recently enacted Safe Spaces Act that superseded it. The measure enumerates what are considered violations and their corresponding penalties.
