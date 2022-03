Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA—It will be up to Iloilo City's private business owners to implement a four-day work week, according to Mayor Jerry Treñas.

Treñas told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo that his decision to shift to a four-day work week beginning March 28 covered only city hall's roughly 3,000 employees.

Under the scheme, city hall staff will work from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Monday to Thursday.

Treñas said measures are in place to make it easier for employees to go to work amid rising fuel costs, such as providing buses and modern PUVs that go to City Hall.

But the mayor sees the four-day work week lasting only as long as fuel prices remain elevated amid the Russo-Ukrainian War.

"Unless, of course, the employees and the stakeholders feel that it's better if it's going to be this way," Treñas said.