Home > News PiliPinas Debates 2022: Tagumpay ba ang 'Build, Build, Build'? ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 19 2022 09:16 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Sinagot ng mga presidential candidate kung tagumpay ba ang "Build, Build, Build" program at kung ipagpapatuloy nila ito, sa unang presidential debate ng Comelec ang “PiliPinas Debates 2022: The Turning Point.” Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Halalan 2022, Halalan partners Read More: Halalan 2022 PiliPinas Debates 2022 Comelec national elections presidential debate PiliPinas Debates 2022 highlights Leni Robredo Isko Moreno Ping Lacson Leody De Guzman Isko Moreno Manny Pacquiao Faisal Mangondato Ernie Abella Bert Gonzales Jose Montemayor eleksyon elections /video/news/03/19/22/pilipinas-debates-2022-paano-susugpuin-ang-fake-news/sports/03/19/22/japan-bleague-parks-helps-dolphins-rout-warriors/entertainment/03/19/22/robi-confirms-attendance-in-leni-kiko-rally-in-pasig/news/03/19/22/build-build-build-a-success-presidential-bets-rate-duterte-infra-push/video/news/03/19/22/pabor-ba-ang-presidential-candidates-sa-4-day-work-week