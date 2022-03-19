Home  >  News

PiliPinas Debates 2022: Tagumpay ba ang 'Build, Build, Build'?

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 19 2022 09:16 PM

Sinagot ng mga presidential candidate kung tagumpay ba ang "Build, Build, Build" program at kung ipagpapatuloy nila ito, sa unang presidential debate ng Comelec ang “PiliPinas Debates 2022: The Turning Point.” 
 
