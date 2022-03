Watch more on iWantTFC

Video from PTV

MANILA—The National Vaccination Operations Center (NVOC) on Saturday said the government would shift its inoculation strategy to target smaller government units, in a bid to identify individuals who have yet to receive their COVID-19 jabs.

As of March 15, nearly 65 million individuals are fully immunized, some 5 million short of the target 70 million for the month, data showed.

"Nasa last mile na tayo ng pagbabakuna. It means we are nearing in accomplishing a certain population group . . . Mas mahirap ’yung pag-encourage sa kanila (vaccine-hesitant) at saka pagbigay sa kanila ng vaccination," NVOC co-lead Dr. Kezia Rosario said in a public briefing.

"We are moving more granular to each government unit . . . Hindi na siya katulad ng before na nationwide mandate at saka we have similar implementation. Ngayon i-focus na natin ’yung vaccination in areas na mayroon pang unvaccinated at pag-aralan natin how we can provide services sa areas na ito."

Special vaccination days, she said, could be possible in areas that have slow vaccination rates, such as Cebu, Lanao Del Sur, Bangsamoro region, Central Visayas, Mimaropa, Bicol region, and some areas in Soccsksargen.