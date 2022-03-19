Home  >  News

PiliPinas Debates 2022: Pabor ba ang presidential candidates sa 4-day work week?

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 19 2022 09:32 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Sinagot ng mga presidential candidate kung pabor ba sila sa 4-day work week para sa mga mangagawa, sa unang debate ng Commission on Elections ang “PiliPinas Debates 2022: The Turning Point.” 
Read More:  Halalan 2022   PiliPinas Debates 2022   Comelec   national elections   presidential debate   PiliPinas Debates 2022 highlights   Leni Robredo   Isko Moreno   Ping Lacson   Leody De Guzman   Isko Moreno   Manny Pacquiao   Faisal Mangondato   Ernie Abella   Bert Gonzales   Jose Montemayor   4-day work week   oil prices   high oil prices   eleksyon  