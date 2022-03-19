Watch more on iWantTFC

MAYNILA - Matapos ang dalawang taong pandemya ay unti-unti nang niluluwagan ang COVID-19 restrictions.

Kasama rito ang pagbabalik ng maraming empleyado sa on-site work sa gitna ng COVID-19 pandemic.

Ayon sa psychiatrist na si Dr. Babes Mercado, mahalagang magpakatatag sa gitna ng mga adjustment, at sa iba pang mga hamong hinarap dahil sa pandemya.

"Ang importante stay strong pa rin. Now that we are stronger because we know na, alam na natin ang ating kalaban eh. Kilala na natin siya [COVID] gaano siya kaliit, kilala na natin siya. Importante, we have to stay steadfast," ani Mercado.

Kasalukuyang nasa Alert Level 1 ang Metro Manila, at may ilang kompanya nang nagmamandato na ibalik sa opisina ang mga empleyadong nasa remote work pa rin. -- Teleradyo, 19 Marso 2022