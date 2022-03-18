Home > News Imee Marcos urged to let other senators take over probe on Comelec ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 19 2022 02:16 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Senator Imee Marcos vows to hold the Commission of Elections accountable for an alleged security breach of its technology provider Smartmatic. But Marcos is urged to let other senators take over the probe. RG Cruz has tonight's top story. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 18, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, Halalan 2022 Read More: Imee Marcos Commission of Elections security breach Smartmatic Halalan 2022 2022 elections elections Philippine elections Philippine elections 2022 eleksyon eleksyon 2022 /news/03/19/22/isko-calls-unnamed-candidate-greedy-for-refusing-to-pay-p200-b-in-taxes/news/03/19/22/bouncer-patay-matapos-barilin-sa-ilocos-sur/entertainment/03/19/22/benben-to-sing-for-leni-kiko-south-border-for-uniteam/news/03/19/22/how-mommy-d-stays-strong-amid-attacks-on-pacman/news/03/18/22/up-manila-grad-tops-march-2022-physician-boards