Imee Marcos urged to let other senators take over probe on Comelec

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 19 2022 02:16 AM

Senator Imee Marcos vows to hold the Commission of Elections accountable for an alleged security breach of its technology provider Smartmatic. But Marcos is urged to let other senators take over the probe. RG Cruz has tonight's top story. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 18, 2022
