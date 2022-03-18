Home  >  News

DOH downplays risks in relaxing travel curbs as COVID-19 cases rise overseas

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 19 2022 02:19 AM

The Department of Health downplays risks in easing travel rules even as COVID-19 cases continue to rise overseas and new infections here in the Philippines see a slower decline. Raphael Bosano reports. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 18, 2022
