PiliPinas Debates 2022: Anong sektor ang bibigyan prayoridad para sa ekonomiya?

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 19 2022 09:27 PM

Sinagot ng mga presidential candidate kung anong sektor ang uunahin para mapabilis ang pag-ahon ng ekonomiya sa unang presidential debate ng Commission on Elections ang “PiliPinas Debates 2022: The Turning Point.” 
