Home  >  News

THROWBACK: Bayanihan Nauwi sa Suntukan | Kuha Mo!

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 18 2021 01:24 AM

Watch more in iWantTFC

Tampok sa "Kuha Mo!" ang video kung saan nagsuntukan ang ilang lalaki na rumesponde sa isang sunog sa Cubao. 

Balikan natin kung sino at ano ang pinagmulan ng gulo. 


 
Read More:  multimedia   multimedia video   CA throwback   CA   throwback   Kuha Mo   fire   sunog   suntukan   rambol   brawl   Cubao   video  